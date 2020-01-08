(Glenwood) -- Mills County has a sudden opening in its county recorder's position.
Earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors authorized County Auditor Carol Robertson to publish the intent to appoint a new recorder. The appointee will fill the vacancy left by Lisa Tallman, who resigned December 31st after more than five years in the position. Tallman, herself, was appointed in August of 2014 following Vicki McClintic's retirement, and was unchallenged for reelection in November, 2018. Robertson tells KMA News the supervisors opted to appoint a new recorder, rather than hold a special election.
"Basically, one of the reasons why they want to go with an appointment," said Robertson, "is the simple fact that whoever would be appointed would have to run in the primary in the general. Even thought it's an off year for the recorder's job, it's the next like election. Whomever is appointed will have to fill out the term of the recorder, then they would have to run again when the recorder's up in two years."
Robertson says the county will follow an appointment set forth in the Iowa Code.
"The notice will go to the paper," she said, "it will be publicized. There will be 14 days. They'll do interviews, and appointments will be made in that time frame."
Robertson hopes the county can avoid the costs of a special election right before the June Iowa Primary. She cites the costs of November's general election as an example.
"The last election just cost us--I mean, it was about a $23,000 election, with the city and the school, countywide," said Robertson. "We'd have to open all the polling places, obviously, and man them. So, we have 11 precincts. That's just taking in comparison when we had to do the city-school, the cost of that.
"It's probably going to be less than $20,000, but, still, that's not something in our budget to pay for at this time. We have allowed for the primary, and what the cost of it would be," she added.
With the recorder's position vacant, Robertson will oversee the county recorder's office on a temporary basis. She says the office continues to operate.
"There's a deputy that's been here 21 years," she said. "There's another gal in there that's also been here a few years. Things are running smooth. People shouldn't have to worry about how things are going."
Robertson says the county hopes to have the position filled in February. More information on the opening is available on the county's website.