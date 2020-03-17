(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials Tuesday afternoon issued a statement regarding the county's operations in the wake of the coronavirus threat.
That statement indicates the county is implementing minimal to moderate mitigation activities with respect to the level of community transmission or impact of COVID-19 in accordance with information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday until further notice, county facilities are open during regular business hours, however, access will be limited to appointment only and pre-screening will be required.
The entire courthouse access policy is published here: