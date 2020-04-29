(Glenwood) -- Mills County Sheriff Eugene Goos is implicated in two recent lawsuits filed by past and present county employees.
Court documents obtained by KMA News from the county clerk of courts office name Goos and Mills County as defendants in a March lawsuit filed by Lisa York, who has served as an administrative assistant with the Mills County Attorney's Office since January, 2014. Prior to that, she worked as a 911 dispatcher beginning in 2007. York's lawsuit alleges Goos "exhibited a pattern of sexual harassment" toward her, including "repeated sexually demeaning comments, aggressive and threatening behavior, and creating a hostile work environment."
Goos, Mills County and Chief Deputy Kim Clark are named as defendants in a separate lawsuit filed earlier this month by former deputy Denise Jens. Jens, who worked as a deputy for 20 years until resigning in November, claims Goos began harassing and propositioning her for a sexual relationship beginning in 2003. She also alleges the sheriff began to spread malicious rumors about her after she "rebuffed" his unwanted advances. Jens' lawsuit also claims Clark has "long-standing" animosity toward her, which "impacted her ability to perform her job."
The complete petitions in both lawsuits are published in their entirety here: