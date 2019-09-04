Updated story: 2:28 p.m. September 4th, 2019
(Bellevue) --- Law enforcement officials are still at the scene of a reported standoff in Mills County.
Bellevue Police closed the Bellevue Bridge at eastbound Mission Avenue--or Highway 370--at the request of Iowa State Patrol officials Wednesday morning because of an "active situation on the Iowa side" of the Missouri River. Reports indicate negotiations are ongoing in a standoff on the highway located west of Interstate 29.
Iowa State Patrol officials say troopers are still at the scene of the incident, and declined to release further information. The Mills County Sheriff's Office is referring all inquiries to the patrol.
KMA News will have further information on this incident as soon as it is made available.
Original story: 9:03 a.m. September 4th, 2019
Stay tuned to KMA News and kmaland.com for information as it becomes available.