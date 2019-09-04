Updated: 6:13 P.M. September 4th, 2019
(Bellevue) -- A suspect wanted on felony charges in Michigan was arrested following a marathon standoff in Mills County Wednesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Eric David Kramer of Stanton, Michigan was arrested on Highway 370 between Interstate 29 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge following a 10-hour standoff. Trooper Scott Miller is a public information officer with the patrol. Miller tells KMA News the patrol received a top that Kramer--who was wanted on felony weapon and domestic assault charges--would be on the stretch of road at around 5:30 a.m. Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop.
"Mr. Kramer did not stop right away," said Miller. "His car rolled to a stop, probably about a quarter-mile away, and at that time, Mr. Kramer stopped his vehicle in the middle of Highway 370 in the eastbound lane, and brandished a gun, and put a gun to his head--and the standoff started."
Miller says officers from other agencies arrived at the scene, and a hostage negotiator spoke by phone to Kramer.
"He was pointing the gun to his head and in his mouth the entire time that I could see him," he said. "He was in constant contact with the hostage negotiator that we had on the scene. As far as I know, he never pointed the weapon at any of the officers--just himself."
A passenger in Kramer's vehicle later escaped peacefully. Miller says the standoff ended when authorities took action at around 3:15 p.m.
"The tact team was called in, and tear gas was put in the vehicle," said Miller. "I think that prompted Mr. Kramer to give up a little easier--thank goodness."
Miller says Highway 370 and the Bellevue Toll Bridge was closed during the day Wednesday due to safety concerns.
"Yeah, I know that's an inconvenience," said Miller, "and very frustrating that we had that major highway blocked all day. But, at the same time, Mr. Kramer had a weapon, and was acting erratically. We didn't know what we was going to do. So, out of abundance of care and safety for the public, we decided that the safest thing to do was to shut down that road, until Mr. Kramer gave up."
The highway and bridge were reopened to traffic after the standoff ended. Kramer was taken to the Mills County Jail. Miller says the suspect faces Iowa charges of fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm in addition to his Michigan warrants. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by sheriff's departments from Sarpy, Mills and Pottawattamie counties and police officers from Omaha and Bellevue.
