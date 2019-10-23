(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are moving forward with the next phase in buying out properties damaged by the spring flooding.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors agreed to proceed with phase two of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The program is aimed at properties located in flood-affected portions of the county's unincorporated areas. Phase one identified 40 residential properties that will be pursued for buyout. The second phase consists of one-on-one discussions with the remaining 39 property owners, based on criteria adopted by the supervisors to determine the best course of action for all parties. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Assistant Mills County Attorney Tyler Loontjer says he appreciated the supervisors' actions.
"I really appreciate their considerations," he said, "and the time that they've put into making this very difficult decision. I think the biggest thing that they want to come away with is letting all of the flood-affected residents know that we do have their best interest at heart. That's kind of what's driving the case-by-case considerations. They don't intend to short anybody. We're going to do as much as we can to help people come out of this at least being made whole, if not on a good foot."
Discussions with the remaining property owners take place in the Mills County Courthouse's supervisors room October 29th from 1-to-4 p.m., October 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and October 31st from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county auditor's office will contact the remaining eligible property owners to schedule an appointment with the supervisors. County officials say they are willing to make other arrangements if these times are not convenient with eligible property owners.