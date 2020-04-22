(Glenwood) -- A man wanted for theft in Mills County was apprehended in Douglas County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Vincent James Cerny of Omaha was arrested at the Douglas County Jail Monday morning on a warrant for 1st degree theft. Cerny was released from the Mills County Jail after posting bond.
In an unrelated note, the sheriff's office says 23-year-old Devon Lee Newlan of Council Bluffs was arrested Tuesday afternoon for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and speeding. Newlan was apprehended along Deacon Road shortly after 1:15 p.m. Newlan was released from custody after posting $4,000 bond.