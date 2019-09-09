(Glenwood) -- A Fremont, Nebraska man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County early Monday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2000 Dodge driven by 30-year-old Eduardo Banderas-Angeles was southbond on Interstate 29 near the Glenwood exit when a semi tractor trailer near him swerved to miss a deer. Banderas-Angeles' vehicle entered the west ditch and struck a tree in order to avoid being struck by the semi. The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m.
The driver was taken by Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Other accident and arrest information is included in the Mills County Sheriff's Office's latest report published here: