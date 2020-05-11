(Red Oak) -- A minor has contracted the novel coronavirus in Montgomery County.
According to Montgomery County Public Health, a child between the ages of 0 and 17 has become the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. A public health press release indicates the minor contracted the virus through close contact with a positive case.
Of the five confirmed cases in Montgomery County, one has recovered. As of Monday evening a total of 149 people had been tested in the county. Under Iowa law no further information regarding the individual or where they live can be released.