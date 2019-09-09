(Hopkins) -- A 17-year-old Maryville girl suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident a mile south of Hopkins late Saturday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was headed south on Missouri Route 148 around 11:45 p.m. Her 2008 Ford Focus traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The car came to rest on its driver's side facing southwest.
The teenager was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.