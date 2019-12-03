UPDATED: 5:06 P.M. December 4th, 2019
(Clarinda) -- Two Clarinda Academy students reported missing late Tuesday evening have been located.
Few details are available, but Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the students who fled the campus were located early Wednesday morning. No further information has been released.
ORIGINAL STORY: 8:45 P.M. December 3rd, 2019
(Clarinda) -- Authorities are searching for two students who fled the Clarinda Academy on Tuesday.
Few details have been released, but Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms that officers and academy officials are looking for two students. Anyone with information on the students' whereabouts should contact Clarinda Police at 712-542-2914.