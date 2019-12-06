(Watson) -- A missing duck hunter was pulled from the Missouri River in northwestern Atchison County Friday morning.
According to Sergeant Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the hunter was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. in the area where the Nishnabotna River connects to the Missouri River, west of Watson.
"We received a request for assistance from Atchison County Central for our Water Patrol Officers to respond to the Missouri River, just north of where the Nishnabotna comes in," Angle said. "There were some subjects duck hunting. One subject ended up in the Missouri River, at which time our officers responded to the area. At approximately 11:42 a.m., the subject was recovered from the river. At that time, the subject had no pulse."
Sergeant Angle says the hunter -- whose name has not been released -- had been in cold water for a long period of time. His condition is not known.
"There was an Army National Guard helicopter in the area that was able to land," Angle said. "The subject was loaded onto that helicopter and flown to a Nebraska-area hospital. I just don't have any more information at this time, on what his current condition is."
Angle says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. KMA News will update this developing story when more information is made available.