(Sidney) -- Fremont County authorities say a missing person was involved in an injury accident early Friday morning.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received a report of an 87-year-old male reported missing out of Evansdale. Deputies were advised the male’s phone was tracked to a rural area northeast of Sidney approximately 300 miles from his home. Deputies, along with an aerial drone, the Fremont County K-9 Unit, and LifeNet Medical Helicopter were called to attempt to locate the man in the area.
Deputies located his abandoned vehicle, near the intersection of Foote Street and Maple Street in Sidney shortly before 4 a.m.. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a fence, becoming disabled. Deputies searched the area and located the male approximately one block from the crash scene. The man was taken to Grape Community Hospital by Sidney Rescue with minor injuries.