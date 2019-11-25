Updated Story November 25, 2019 1:30 p.m.
(Yuma, AZ) -- A missing southwest Iowa man has been found dead in Arizona.
Authorities confirmed Monday that the body of 90-year-old James Lewis Larson of Sharpsburg was found north of Yuma, Arizona Sunday. Police had issued a silver alert for Larson in both Kansas and Arizona last week.
Larson had been traveling to his winter home in Arizona and was last seen in Lawrence, Kansas on November 13th. Authorities then pinged his cell phone north of Yuma on November 16th. No other details regarding Larson's death have been released.
Original Story November 22, 2019 9:11 a.m.
(Lawrence, KS/Yuma, AZ) -- Kansas and Arizona authorities have issued an alert for a missing Sharpsburg, Iowa man.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Arizona Department of Public Safety say 90-year-old James Lewis Larson was last seen November 13th near Lawrence. Additional information from Arizona authorities says Larson's cell phone was pinged 30 miles outside of Yuma, Arizona on November 16th.
Authorities say Larson was traveling from his home in Iowa to Yuma, but he never arrived.
Larson is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes with eyeglasses. He was last seen driving a 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback with Iowa license plate ASG 448.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local law enforcement office.