(Jefferson City) -- Some 120,000 Missouri children live in high-poverty, low-opportunity neighborhoods, according to new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
That's a reduction of 16,000 children since the foundation's last report in 2017. The report nonetheless shows concentrated poverty has worsened across the U.S. in the past decade, despite a strong national economy.
Tracy Greever-Rice, program director with Missouri Kids Count, says the state's percent of children living in poverty has declined overall, but ticked up for some age groups.
"We have a decline in very young children, children the age of 4 or under living in high-poverty areas," says Greever-Rice. "And for children older than 4, it's remained very consistent."
Missouri was one of 28 states that saw decreases in the share of children in concentrated poverty from 2013 to 2017. Eleven states experienced no progress, while 10 states and Puerto Rico saw poverty worsen.
In total, more than 8 million U.S. children live in neighborhoods where 30% or more of the population lives below the poverty line.
Scot Spencer, associate state director of advocacy with the Casey Foundation, says stagnant wages, rising housing costs and inaccessible job opportunities keep many children and families trapped in impoverished communities.
In addition, he cities policies created decades ago that still disproportionately affect people of color.
"And we have found that African-American children and Native American children are seven times more likely to live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty," says Spencer. "Latino children are five times more likely to live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty."
Spencer says federal, state and local governments, along with the business and philanthropic sectors should work to transform high-poverty communities into places of opportunity.