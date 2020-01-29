(KMAland) -- Missouri Corn Growers Association CEO Gary Marshall is hailing the recent passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was signed Wednesday morning by President Donald Trump.
"Mexico is our number one corn destination and Canada is very close to that," Marshall said. "From an ethanol standpoint, we're exporting more ethanol to Mexico and Canada. It's good things and we just need it to get started. Let's start moving these commodities north and south."
Marshall tells KMA News that farmers have faced a stressful year full of uncertainty. He believes USMCA, coupled with the phase-one trade deal signing with China earlier this month, will help relieve tension for area growers.
"I think all of us want trade," Marshall said. "We think our real opportunities to expand corn grind this next year are going to be internationally, whether it's in the form of bulk corn or moving out in the form of ethanol. It's been extremely important to get all of these agreements signed, passed, and negotiated."
Additionally, Marshall feels USMCA will be beneficial to the entire Midwest region.
"From Kansas City we have trains that go directly into both Mexico and Canada," Marshall said. "From a Midwest standpoint, it's really good news. Everybody knows we had a tough year, especially along the Missouri River, the tributaries, or the Mississippi River. We're all looking forward to better and bigger markets."
USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement and covers more than $1.3 trillion of commerce. The deal has been ratified by Mexico, but awaits approval from Canada.
Marshall recently made his comments on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.