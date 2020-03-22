(Jefferson City) – Missouri joins most of the rest of the country in implementing restrictions to stem the tide of coronavirus cases.
Governor Mike Parson Saturday issued orders from the Missouri Department of Health and Services necessary to protect public health, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The restrictions in effect from Monday at 12:01 a.m. until April 6th at 12:01 a.m. include:
---avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people.
---avoiding eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts. However, drive through, pickup or delivery options are allowed.
---not visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, or assisted living homes unless to provide critical assistance.
Schools are closed. However, schools will continue to provide child care and food and nutritional services for children that qualify. Teachers and staff may enter the building as long as they follow the directives set forth in the state’s order.
The order doesn’t prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining at least six feet of distance between all individuals that are not family members.
In addition, employees of offices and workplaces that remain open should practice good hygiene, and work from home where feasible.