(Jefferson City) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has implemented a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"Together, we must continue to control, to contain and fight this virus," said Parson. "To stay ahead of the battle as the governor of the State of Missouri, I am ordering a statewide stay-at-home Missouri order for all Missourians beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 6th until 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 24th."
The order does allow residents to leave their home to go to the grocery store, gas station, bank and to participate in outdoor activities. Parson says the order supersedes any current city or county order.
"This order requires individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence," said Parson. "All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. All public and charter schools must remain closed."
Missouri is now one of 41 states across the country with such an order. Parson says he was weighing the decision for quite some time.
"Having the power of governor to pick winners and losers and whether I feel it is appropriate for me to use the power by determining who is essential and who is not," said Parson. "This power is something I think should be rare for government to every take advantage of and for one person to make the decision for 6 million Missourians without due process."
Iowa and Nebraska join North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas as the only states without some sort of stay-at-home order, whether statewide or local.