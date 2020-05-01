(Grant City) -- While the coronavirus pandemic rages on, lawmakers in the Missouri Legislature resumed their 2020 session this week to address important budget matters.
Legislators approved the state's $34.9 billion budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Representative Allen Andrews says Missouri's Constituion requires lawmakers to set a budget before May 8th.
"Our main focus has just really been finalizing just that regular budget," said Andrews. "Our fiscal year begins July 1st for the FY '21 budget. We're held to a constitutional mandate to pass a balanced budget--and that's exactly what we did."
Andrews says lawmakers dealt with a $700 million reduction in revenues, mainly due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. Andrews says higher education, especially, took a big funding hit.
"We're seeing about a 10% reduction in funding with higher ed," he said, "but realizing that the governor last month initiated an 8.3% cut in the fiscal year '20 budget. We only had to add about 1.7%, I think it was, to make it a 10% reduction total on the higher ed."
The Grant City Republican, however, lauds Northwest Missouri State University President Dr. John Jasinski and his staff for taking action to cushion the financial blow from the state funding reductions.
"It's amazing to me," said Andrews. "I mean, if you were able to look at what they have done as an institution, from my vantage point, to be able to see the interworkings there of what they've done, to make certain cuts and make hard-nosed decisions to brace themselves for this reality. Even though it was coming, they just knew that they had to be fiscally conservative."
Andrews, however, expresses particular concern about the loss of funding for K-12 transportation services.
"We saw some deduction in transportation costs with K-12, which is always concerning to me," he said, "because, in a rural area--in northwest Missouri, southwest Iowa--those rural school buses are vitally important to get our students to school. The initial cut was $7.1 million to decrease the school transportation amount, and we were able to work that back to decrease it by only $2 million to restore $5 million. It doesn't fully restore, but it helps."
Andrews says the federal government is expected to provide additional support dollars to shore up areas where the budget was trimmed. He adds it's anybody's guess as to how coronavirus will further impact state revenues, and he expects legislators to return for a special session in June to deal with additional budget issues. You can hear the full interview with Allen Andrews on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.