(Rock Port) -- The continuing coronavirus threat is having an impact on Missouri's election process.
Governor Mike Parson Wednesday issued an executive order postponing municipal elections scheduled for April 7th until June 2nd. Parson issued the order amid the growing concern over COVID-19 and the large number of voters the elections attract. Count Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor among those happy with the postponement.
"I happen to sit on the executive board for the (state) clerk's association," said Taylor. "We were working to do this through the court, anyway, just for taking the utmost precaution for our election judges. The majority of our election judges fall in that most vulnerable category for contact of this virus. We just wanted to make really sure we could protect their health, and not put them in danger by holding the election in April."
Taylor tells KMA News the postponement gives her office and others time for contingency planning in case the coronavirus crisis continues into June.
"By doing this, this just gives a little bit more time to make sure," she said. "Hopefully, we'll be past the peak by June, and allows to put in some precautionary measures--maybe change polling places if we would need to. As far as Atchison County, it basically just extends the time. I don't look at losing any of my polling places or any of my election judges. It just gives us more time to pu those measures in place to keep our distance."
The election's delay puts contested municipal and school board races in limbo. But, Taylor says current office holders will stay in their positions until after the election. Like other KMAland courthouses, Taylor says Atchison County's courthouse is in lockdown mode to help promote social distancing.
"We have notices posted," said Taylor. "No one can enter the building if they have recently traveled outside of the country. They are asked to call the office and make an appointment before entering the building. There is hardly anything that we could not handle through fax or email. We're just asking citizens to respect that, and stay home, and call our offices. Our numbers are posted on our (courthouse) door, and on our website."
Anyone with questions regarding the municipal elections or other courthouse-related issues should call the Atchison County Courthouse at 660-744-6214.