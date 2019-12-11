(Omaha) -- For the first time since March, there are no flood warnings on the Missouri River.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service cancelled remaining flood warnings for the river at Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo after all three stations fell below flood stage. The river had been in a flood warning since March 14th, according to the weather service.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota have been slowing down over the last three weeks and are expected to go to 39,000 cubic feet per second Wednesday.