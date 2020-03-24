(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has authorized $18 million to help the state purchase additional personal protective equipment for healthcare providers.
State Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says the governor has redirected money from other departmental budgets to help meet the need for coronavirus response.
"Governor Parson has redirected $18 million from the budgets of several departments across state government to meet the critical need of PPE," said Karsten. "The three main departments are the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Public Safety -- especially the State Emergency Management Agency."
To date, Karsten says her department has used around $17.3 million of the money to purchase PPE.
"They are purchasing materials that have been identified by the medical, healthcare, EMS, fire and law enforcement communities," said Karsten. "The single most requested item is N-95 respirators. In response, we have purchased more than 4.2 million N-95 respirators at a cost of $10 million."
Karsten says her team is using commercial vendors, federal suppliers and even Amazon to locate the needed equipment.
"We're also working to acquire gloves, surgical masks, gowns, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizers, goggles and biohazard bags," said Karsten. "At last count, our SEMA staff has placed orders for 61,000 safety goggles, 95,000 three-layer surgical masks, 7,400 surgical gowns and over 335,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and many more PPE items."
Karsten says DPS is expecting delivery of the items over the next few weeks at a warehouse.
"We have our logistics team and a distribution plan ready to go to turn the PPE around to the people who need it in the state as quickly as possible," said Karsten.
Missouri has recorded 255 current cases and five deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.