(Sedalia, MO) -- Missouri's largest Ag exposition gets underway this week in Sedalia.
The Missouri State Fair officially kicks off Thursday at the state fairgrounds, located at 2503 West 16th Street. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe tells KMA News the first state fair came in the year 1901, and the event continues its tradition today of being entirely agriculture-based.
"Our total goal is the promotion of agriculture here in the state of Missouri," Wolfe said. "Our emphasis is really on the 4-H and FFA kids and what all they are doing. We've got some huge numbers in our entries with our livestock, and we always do. We are a very Ag-based fair and we want to keep it that way."
Wolfe says the Missouri State Fair plays an essential role in keeping agriculture one of Missouri’s top industries.
"We have the same things that other fairs have like a carnival, free entertainment, paid entertainment and things like that which folks can come see, but at the same time we are promoting agriculture. This is the largest Ag expo in Missouri every year. Our state fair is very rural here in Sedalia, a town of 21,000 people or so. We're about 80 miles from Kansas City, so there's no metropolitan area close by."
For live entertainment, Wolfe says the Pepsi Grandstand is set to feature a wide variety of national artists and bands.
"We kick it off this Thursday with Dwight Yoakam," Wolfe said. "The first Friday night we have a European rock band called The Struts that will be up on the stage. This Saturday, Brantley Gilbert and Jobe Fortner will take the stage. On Tuesday, August 13th we've got an act called Chicks with Hits. Wednesday, we'll have Tyler Childers and Brent Cobb. Thursday, August 15th is our Christian concert where we'll have For King & Country and Matt Maher. The last Friday we'll have a classic rock show with Foreigner and Night Ranger. The final Saturday, August 17th we have Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde."
For a full schedule of events and all other fair related information, check out the Missouri State Fair's Facebook page.