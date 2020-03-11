(Red Oak) -- Three suspects were arrested on separate charges in Red Oak late Tuesday evening.
Red Oak Police officers and Montgomery County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Shanea Ranaee Pointer of Mound City on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Nodaway County. During the investigation, officers and deputies also arrested 27-year-old Mathew Allan Boyce and 27-year-old Jessica Joylnn Harbord, both of Red Oak, for interference with official acts.
All three suspects were taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Pointer is being held without bond, pending extradition back to Nodaway County. Boyce and Harbord were released after posting $300 bond each.