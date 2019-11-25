(Corning) -- A Missouri woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home around 9 p.m. after a 911 caller stated an unwelcome individual was attempting to gain entry into their home and had broken a window. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 50-year-old Linda Denise Baker of Independence. Baker is charged with domestic assault, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Baker is being held in the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.