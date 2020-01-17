(Clarinda) -- Snow, drizzle, freezing drizzle, freezing rain--a little bit of everything made Friday a treacherous day for traveling in KMAland.
And, it was up to county road crews to tackle the snow and ice for motorists who DID have to travel in KMAland. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News his department's snow plows ventured out into the elements at around 7 a.m.
"There wasn't enough snow really to plow before that," said King. "Out in the country, snow partially covered the roadways. In most instances, the snow blew across at open areas, collected on the roads in sheltered areas. We were out plowing roads--at 7:30, everybody was out."
King says the snow turned to freezing drizzle and rain as the morning progressed, forcing secondary road crews to shift from plowing snow to apply material on the icy roads. Still, he wanted anyone traveling out there to be cautious.
"Slow down--the roads are slick," he said. "We're doing what we can."
Most KMAland schools called off classes in advance of Friday's winter weather. Numerous events were also canceled or postponed for Friday and Saturday. Continue to check kmaland.com's cancellation section for the latest updates. We also have links to road condition reports in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.