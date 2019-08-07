(Maryville) -- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission held their August meeting at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Conference Center Wednesday morning.
Commissioner Terry Ecker, a farmer from Elmo, played a role in getting the Commission meeting to Nodaway County. Ecker says the commissioners had a chance to tour several of the county's roads Tuesday prior to the meeting.
"On 46 Highway, there are three or four bridges that will get replaced with the governor's bridge program," Ecker said. "We traveled some lettered routes and some of us commissioners feel like in northern Missouri the lettered routes are in a lot worse shape than in other parts of the state. That's due to weather conditions, soils, and the heavy agricultural use of those roads."
One issue addressed during the meeting was the current condition of Missouri's low-volume roads. Chair of the Commission, Michael Pace of West Plains, says MoDOT is attempting to improve those roadways the best they can.
"We are, albeit slow, taking some remedial actions to improve these low-volume roads," Pace said. "We understand the importance of them, but it just takes time to get it done. Primarily, it takes the funding to get it done. We are only able to do what we have money to do with."
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission also heard presentations from Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel on the city's South Main Improvement Project and Nodaway County Commissioner Bob Steins on the county's bridge replacement project.