(Des Moines) -- Several camping amenities are being opened up in Iowa State Parks just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced that beginning Friday, modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins will open at state parks, meaning campgrounds will be open for all campers -- including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping. Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon says the state has seen an uptick in usage of natural areas during the pandemic.
"Our staff works so hard to provide opportunities for Iowans," said Lyon. "I want to thank our staff for their passion and dedication. I know it's rewarding to all of us at the department to know folks are taking advantage of and appreciate all the great things our Iowa natural resources offer."
While facilities are opening up for campers starting this weekend, Lyon says there are additional restrictions that will be in place.
"Only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed -- no visitors," said Lyon. "Only campers occupying the individual campsite will be allowed to gather around the campfire -- no guests or large groups. Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless the immediate family contains more than six. Communal picnic and grills are open for use at your own risk."
The latest information for each park and the state's online reservation system can be found at iowadnr.gov.