(Council Bluffs) -- The trial of Shenandoah woman for murder, robbery and burglary has been delayed to May.
Online court records indicate the trial of 44-year-old April Montello-Roberts has been pushed to May 5th. It had been scheduled to start Tuesday. Montello-Roberts is currently in the Pottawattamie County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Montello-Roberts was taken into custody on August 7th following two pursuits with law enforcement. Authorities allege Montello-Roberts and 28-year-old Troy Petersen of Essex murdered Jerrot Clark on August 4th, before killing Steve Carlson on August 7th. Petersen was killed by law enforcement following a stand-off.
Montello-Roberts remains in custody on $2.2 million bond.