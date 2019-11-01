(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County authorities are investigating a theft from a local business.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Hawkeye Ford just east of Red Oak reported a theft between 1:57 and 2:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities say four rims and tires were taken from a 2019 Ford Taurus. The vehicle used in the theft is described as a mid-2000s Pontiac Grand Am four-door that is gray with a spoiler on the trunk.
Authorities are searching for two males suspects in connection to the theft. Anyone with information is urged to call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (888) 434-2712. Callers can remain anonymous.