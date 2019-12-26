(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are once again seeking temporary solutions to its vacant engineer's position.
Earlier this week, the county board of supervisors' consensus was to select another interim county engineer to fill the void left by Brad Skinner's resignation back in April. Supervisors' Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News the interim engineer would serve at least six months, at which time the board hopes to finally find a suitable candidate for a permanent engineer.
"At this time, we're having a little trouble in getting people to apply," said Olson, "or show interest in coming to rural Iowa, or southwest Iowa, at this time. We have an opportunity to hook up with another interim for another few months. Hopefully, during that time, we can get some people to apply, and go ahead and interview, and get somebody hired."
Following Skinner's departure, then-Cass County Engineer Charles Bechtold served as Montgomery County's interim engineer until HE resigned. Then, Montgomery County contracted with Pottawattamie County for interim services. Olson says his county has appreciated the help from other counties.
"As far as an interim, we've had no trouble getting people to help us," he said. "We're very thankful for that. We really appreciate the other counties stepping in and sharing their engineers, and getting their paperwork signed, and help us out."
The supervisors held a closed session discussion on the situation Tuesday morning. Olson declined to divulge details from that discussion.