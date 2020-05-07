(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have confirmed an additional two COVID-19 cases in the county.
Both individuals are adults between the age of 18 and 40 years old. To date, Montgomery County has recorded four positive cases of COVID-19. One of those individuals has recovered. County officials say there is still a great need for residents to stay home as much as possible, stay away from groups and maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
The latest COVID-19 information on the state level can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.