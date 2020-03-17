(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Courthouse in Red Oak is closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Montgomery County Emergency Management, all county offices closed to the public beginning at noon Tuesday. The decision to keep all county offices closed will be evaluated on a daily basis, and any decisions will be based on current public health trends as well as guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.
The offices will remain open for phone calls, email business, and by appointment only. For any questions regarding the June 2nd Primary Election or the November 3rd General Election, contact the Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127.