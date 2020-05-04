(Red Oak) -- At least one KMAland county courthouse was back in service Monday--with tight procedures in place.
After meeting with department heads late last week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted to reopen the county beginning today (Monday). But, Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News residents wishing to enter the courthouse must abide by a number of restrictions implemented to ward off coronavirus spread.
"Anyone that will do business in person is required to have an appointment with the corresponding office prior to coming into the building," said Burke. "Visitors will be met at the door, and they must wear a mask or face covering to enter the building, and that's subject to other PPE requirements that the department head may request."
Burke says a screening process is also in place.
"The visitor will also be screened by a county employee," she said, "with assessment questions that are recommended by the Center for Disease Control. We just want to protect our employees from the public, and we need to protect the public coming in."
Burke say the board felt the phased-in approach was the best method to keep the courthouse operating, and guard against COVID-19 at the same time.
"The board felt that a phased approach would be good," said Burke, "because there are many people that are wanting to make an appointment, and we do not want people to gather in the lobby. We felt that gradually opening would be the best scenario for the county."
However, residents may still use a dropbox installed outside the courthouse late last month. Burke says that dropbox has proven popular.
"We encourage the public to do business electronically by phone, or by mail," she said. "But, this dropbox--we've had a lot of positive feedback, and people are using that. I think by using that, I think it relieves the requests to do in-person business. We're not the only ones, of course, that are closing county buildings, and so forth. I think people understand what we are going through."
Burke says the supervisors will review procedures on May 14th. Anyone with questions can contact the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127, or other county offices.