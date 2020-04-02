(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are among those dealing with an unprecedented situation--the continuing coronavirus threat in the region.
Brian Hamman is the county's emergency management coordinator. Like other officials, Hamman has been busy attempting to secure personal protective equipment--or PPE--plus other materials for local health care providers, longterm care facilities and other agencies in the county. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Hamman says while the response has been good, there are still things the county needs, but can't get.
"It's a global pandemic," said Hamman. "Everyone in the health care first responder fields are out there trying to get those same things that we're out there trying to. So, we are still accepting donations. We are receiving shipments from the state of items that we are requesting. They are limited, so we are doing our best to conserve those items, whether it's masks, gloves, gowns, things like that the best that we can to provide, obviously, the exceptional service that we all do."
Information from the Montgomery County Emergency Management Facebook page indicates more than 13,000 items have been distributed to local first responders and other health care providers.
"That's gloves, masks, gowns--things like that," he said. "Those all go, and stay within Montgomery County. That's all of our fire departments, all of our ambulance services, as well as our hospital, our longterm care facilities, nursing homes, and other private physician clinics, things like that. So, there's several agencies that are included in those numbers."
Hamman says the Iowa National Guard has been a big help in delivering the materials. A third-such delivery took place Wednesday.
"With the National Guard being the asset that they are within the state," said Hamman, "they're able to deliver all these large shipments to the area counties, so we don't have to take the time to go to Des Moines, go to Ankeny, Ames--wherever the stockpile may be. So, they're able to bring it to us, and that's one load off of us that we don't have to worry about."
Hamman says his agency and others are still accepting public mask donations.
"I know the hospital has a drive for those types of masks," he said. "I don't know how many numbers, and how many have been made locally. But, I know a lot of people are doing everything they can to help out everyone. Unfortunately, it's a situation like nothing we've seen before, and the way that people have stepped up is amazing."
Information on how to produce PPEs is available from the Iowa Department of Public Safety and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital websites.