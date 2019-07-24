(Red Oak) -- Work continues on road repair projects in Montgomery County, despite the lack of a county engineer.
Montgomery County officials have yet to fill the vacancy left by Brad Skinner's sudden resignation as county engineer back in April. Supervisor's Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News says no action was taken following recent interviews with three applicants for the position.
"Right now, we're still interviewing," said Olson, "visiting with candidates, and working our way toward our goal of hiring a new engineer, and taking it one step at a time."
While saying there's been no real stumbling blocks toward selecting a new engineer, Olson says the supervisors want to find the right fit for the county.
"I don't think there's any certain guideline we're going by," he said. "We just need to find somebody that's willing to assume the responsibility of the position, and know how to deal with different types of individuals, and different types of situations, and the public--all of those combined."
Meanwhile, road and bridge renovation projects continue in the county. Olson says cooler weather has contributed to progress on those projects.
"The weather's straightened out a little bit," said Olson. "It has cooled off, and we're beginning to work on some roads that we had planned on doing last fall, finally getting to it now. We have two paving projects going, and two bridge projects--so we're busy."
Cass County Engineer Charles Bechtold continues to serve as Montgomery County's temporary engineer. Olson says the board recently approved an agreement to extend Bechtold's services through the end of September.