(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man faces assault charges.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Richard Lee Lappegard Jr. of Red Oak was arrested Wednesday on a valid warrant. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
