(Red Oak) -- Some major projects continue in KMAland during the coronavirus crisis.
One of those is the installation of Montgomery County's multimillion dollar emergency radio system. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says the project reached a major milestone earlier this week.
"This week, they finally turned over our tower sites," said Hamman, "so that our system is live on the state system. So, it's a huge step for us. We've got probably three to four more weeks before we're really to cut over (to the new system), and do all that. But, there's a couple things that need to happen between now and April. And, unfortunately, whether the COVID-19 situation will play a part is still unknown."
Hamman says one important remaining step is a drive test, in which the new system's signal strength is tested at various locations in the county.
"We have our drive test to complete," he said. "And, we have all of our radio training to complete with Motorola. It's going to be one of those things where we're taking it day by day, week by week, right now. As long as we can get our drive test done--I believe that's scheduled in two weeks--we should be in good shape to cut over by the end of April, or early May."
Once the new digital system is on-line, Hamman says the county's law enforcement, fire and first responder agencies face a period of adjustment from the old analog system.
"Obviously, the digital aspect of it is completely different," said Hamman. "There's a lot of different sound modulations that we're not used to, but overall, everyone is going to be extremely pleased with the functionality, as well as the available resources that we're going to have on the new system that we don't have today."
Three new communication towers necessary for the new system were erected late last fall. You can hear the full interview with Brian Hamman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.