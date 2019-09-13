(Red Oak) -- After numerous delays, work on Montgomery County's multimillion dollar emergency radio upgrade is progressing.
Back in January, 2018, the county's board of supervisors awarded a contract to Motorola Solutions of nearly $6 million for installation of a new emergency communication system. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says work on the project is "taking off."
"Obviously, we had a couple setbacks that came up earlier this spring and towards the end of winter that really set us back a few months," said Hamman. "But, we're finally to that point where construction crews are working on the three tower sites. Our first tower is set to be delivered by the end of this month. But the end of October, we should be able to have all of our towers up. At that point, we'll be doing final installation of antennae, the microwave dishes, as well as install equipment at dispatch, and hope to be doing final testing, final acceptance early in the year in 2020."
Hamman says the new tower sites are located a mile north of 130th Street and Pine Avenue, west of Villisca on 250th Avenue and the county farm south of Red Oak. When finished, Hamman says the new system will be well worth the wait.
"Obviously, the system that we have in place now is 30-plus years old," he said. "The technology is advanced, and there's been little advancement on our end besides the normal annual updates that we do. The coverage that we're doing to receive--and we've already done some limited testing on what we could--is by far 100% better than what we have now."
In addition to the new towers and dispatch equipment, Hamman says each law enforcement, fire and EMT unit in the county is receiving a radio upgrade, as well.
"We did start vehicle installs about four weeks ago," said Hamman. "All fire and EMS vehicles have been transitioned to new radios--with the exception of four or five. By the end of the month, all fire departments should have their new portable radios."
Hamman hopes Montgomery County can avoid some of the glitches encountered in Page County after its new system went online in January.
"Obviously, some of the issues that have come so far have been beyond our control," he said. "The FAA flagged one of our tower sites, and that set us back about five months on our original schedule. Thankfully, we were able to file an appeal, and win the appeal, so we were able to keep that tower at 300 feet."
You can hear the full interview with Brian Hamman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.