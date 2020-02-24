(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody on separate charges in Montgomery County Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say 59-year-old Terry Joe Halvin of Red Oak was arrested on a valid warrant for delivery of methamphetamine, a class B felony. In addition, 27-year-old Johnathan Tyler McAlpin of Red Oak was arrested on a warrant for parole violation. The two suspects were apprehended after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Highway 48.
Both suspects are in the Montgomery County Jail. Bond on Halvin totals $100,000, while McAlpin is being held without bond.