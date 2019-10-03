(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials have enlisted another county's assistance in the absence of a county engineer.
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a joint agreement with Pottawattamie County for interim engineer's assistance and services. Supervisor's Chair Mike Olson tells KMA News the 90-day agreement fills the continuing void of a county engineer. Montgomery County has been without a full time engineer since Brad Skinner suddenly resigned back in April.
"We still don't have a full time engineer in place here in Montgomery County," said Olson. "According to state and federal code, we have to have an active engineer on our payroll in Montgomery County to sign papers--federal and state projects, and that type of thing. So, we have to have an interim come down maybe once a week and sign papers, so we can go ahead and pay on our federal and state projects that are in place at this time."
Cass County Engineer Charles Bechtold previously provided interim services under an earlier agreement. But, that agreement expired with Bechtold's resignation. While saying the search for Skinner's successor continues, Olson admits finding a suitable candidate has been difficult.
"Right now is kind of a tough time to find people available," he said, "or willing to switch or change at this time. A lot of things are going, a lot of FEMA projects throughout the state of Iowa, and in other areas. We're being very selective, and in no real huge hurry to fill this position at this time."
Even without a county engineer, Olson says road and infrastructure work continued in the county this spring and summer.
"We had two paving projects--one east of Red Oak on H-34, which we call old 34," said Olson. "There were two sections that we repaved or asphalted. Then, we had another project north of Stanton on O Avenue or M-63--a four-and-a-half mile stretch that was also completely redone. The old pavement was taken down and crushed last year, and then this year, we repaved it."
Olson declined comment on whether other applicants will be interviewed in the future.