(Red Oak) -- After nearly 50 years in law enforcement, Montgomery County Sheriff Joe Sampson is retiring.
Sampson recently announced that he would not seek a fourth term as sheriff in this year's general elections. Sampson tells KMA News that after 12 years in office, it's time to move on.
"There's a lot of things I'd like to do," said Sampson. "It took a lot of prayerful decisions, but it's time to just step back and enjoy time with the family, and do the things that I want to do."
Sampson's 46-year law enforcement career began when he joined the U.S. Army in 1973. After serving in military police during his three-year hitch at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sampson took a police officer's job at Griswold in 1977. He eventually served as Griswold's police chief until he joined the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in 1992. Sampson was elected sheriff in 2008, succeeding Tony Updegrove. Over the years, Sampson has noticed a lot of changes in law enforcement work, especially with technology.
"When I started, we had carbon paper they had to slip in between everything when they wrote anything down, so that everyone had a copy," he said. "Now, you just grab a laptop and type it all out, and press send, and let it go anywhere it needs to go to."
Sampson says the number of violent crimes have increased in the county. The sheriff, however, says drug-related crimes are still prevalent.
"I think there hasn't been that much of a change, you know, in southwest Iowa," said Sampson. "I think most of our crimes refer back to narcotics. At least 75-80% of it. That's something we've dealt with for decades. It really hasn't changed much."
As for his retirement plans, Sampson hopes to spend more time with his wife of 36 years. He adds he's grateful for the support he's received from the public over the years.
"What has made this job wonderful," he said, "has been the citizens of Montgomery County, and the surrounding people I've had dealings with. Southwest Iowa has tremendous people. If it wasn't for their support, this job would be far more difficult than what it is. I would like to thank everybody in southwest Iowa for the support they've shown throughout my career."
Sampson joins Jeff Danker in Pottawattamie County as KMAland sheriff's not seeking reelection. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer announced last week he would run for another term this year, but that it would be his last in office.