(Red Oak) -- Budget work for the 2021 fiscal year is already underway in Montgomery County.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors asked department heads to budget for a 5% salary increase for the county sheriff, and a 3% hike for other elected officials. Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the increases are half of what the county's compensation board approved earlier this week.
"The compensation board met on Monday the 16th," said Burke. "They voted for the recommendation of a 10% salary increase for the sheriff, and a 6% increase for the county attorney, recorder, treasurer, auditor and the board of supervisors."
Burke says the supervisors set the levels for budgeting purchases.
"We're getting ready to start the budgeting process," she said. "The department heads needed a starting number. That could change. But for now, we're going to use the 5% number for the sheriff, and 3% for all other employees."
In other business, the board approved Harry Roseander as Montgomery County's new veterans affairs director. Recommended by the county's veterans affairs commission, Roseander succeeds Jerry Hansen, who is retiring after 14 years in the position. Roseander is a Stanton resident, and a retired army colonel.