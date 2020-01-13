(Red Oak) -- Many events are on the horizon for the Montgomery County office of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beginning with a farm bill meeting on January 22nd.
Lori Mitchell, the Program Coordinator for Montgomery County spoke with KMA recently about the event.
"We're going to be giving producers and landlords an some other Ag business professionals some information about the agricultural risk coverage," Mitchell said.
The meeting will take place at the Red Oak Gold Fair Building on January 22nd at 6:30 and is expected to last approximately two hours.
"There is no registration fee, but registration is encouraged." Mitchell said.
Snacks and seating will be provided for those who attend.