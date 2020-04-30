(Red Oak) -- County facilities in Montgomery County will begin re-opening with restrictions next week.
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors have enacted a phased approach to begin opening county buildings May 4th with restrictions to combat COVID-19 spread. Anyone needing in-person services in a county office will be by appointment only. Residents are still encouraged to use email, phone, mail and the drop box when possible.
For those who have an appointment, visitors will be met at the door and must wear a mask or face covering to enter the building and may be subject to other PPE requirements. The visitor will be screened with assessment questions prior to being allowed inside. Only customers that are directly required to complete a transaction will be allowed in.
The supervisors plan to re-evaluate the procedures on May 14th.