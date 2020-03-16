(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is lauding state officials for calling time out on the 2020 Iowa Legislative Session.
Governor Reynolds announced Sunday evening that the general assembly was suspended for 30 days because of the continuing coronavirus spread across the state and the country. State Representative Tom Moore tells KMA News the suspension won't be a huge disruption for lawmakers.
"Yeah, we were getting our work done," said Moore, "and doing a really good job of moving forward with the legislative session. I think we'll be able to do a few things remotely. But, when we get back, it will turn into a pass bill type of situation, where we've got bills that we need to work on, and move forward that way. I don't think it will be a huge disruption."
Moore believes the decision to call off Statehouse activities for about a month was wise.
"When you look at the legislature, you see that, you know, you've got 150 people--100 in the House and 50 in the Senate--that are coming from all parts of Iowa," said Moore. "So, that ability to bring the virus in, and transmit it back, then also to have constituents there, and lobbyists, as well, and to pass that out throughout the state, it's probably the most fluid or mobile situation that you could have. So, it's probably a wise decision at this point."
Moore also lauds Governor Reynolds and other state officials for their response to the COVID-19 crisis.
"I think she's handled it very well," said Moore. "She's had a number of meetings on a daily basis with all the parties involved. The department of public health is keeping everybody--schools and individual private businesses and all that apprised of the situation in Iowa."
While state business can't be conducted, the Griswold Republican says most lawmakers will be working at home during the suspension.