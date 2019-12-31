(Des Moines) -- At least one area lawmaker expects education and mental health issues to highlight the upcoming Iowa Legislative Session.
The 2020 session is less than two weeks away. State Representative Tom Moore -- a Republican from Griswold -- represents parts of Cass, Pottwattamie, Adams and Union counties. In looking back to the 2019 session, Moore says a major accomplishment was the establishment of a children's mental health system in the state.
"We laid the framework for moving that into the schools, as well as just an overall framework for children's mental health to go along with the implementation of our adult mental health program," said Moore. "Both of those were important."
In the coming months, Moore -- who is vice chair of the education budget subcommittee -- expects work to be done to address the growing inequity in transportation costs for rural schools.
"We've had a huge buy down last year in the amount of money that went to transportation for schools," said Moore. "That helped many smaller, rural schools in particular that had large bus routes and were spending an unequal amount of their money on transportation. It now will buy that down even more and get more people towards what is the state average of busing per pupil."
In addition to transportation funding, Moore hopes lawmakers find a way to fund mental health in school settings.
"I see us possibly -- working within the framework of cooperative sharing -- increasing mental health practitioners as an availability for schools," said Moore. "That's a critical issue. Schools are really having a tough time now with discipline and mental health issues with their students. That's something that needs to be addressed."
Governor Kim Reynolds has pushed for lawmakers to find a sustainable funding stream for mental health services in the state. Currently, mental health services are funded through regional groups using property taxes. Moore says the mental health system is too large to fund on the backs of property owners.
"The property owner is burdened with the majority of that mental health funding," said Moore. "We've got to move away from what I see is an inequitable tax -- the property tax -- and we've got to move to something that is more sustainable."
One proposal involves increasing the state sales tax by one cent. Moore says three-eighths of that one cent would go towards the Iowa Water and Land Legacy Trust, with the rest reserved for mental health.
"If we did that, we would fund the trust, which would allow for money to go to water conservation, trails, land acquisition and other things dealing with the water and land trust," said Moore. "Then, we would have five-eighths of a cent left if we increased the sales tax by a penny, of which a part of that could go to mental health and be a more sustainable funding stream for mental health."
Moore made his comments on KMA's Morning Line Program Tuesday. You can hear his full interview below.