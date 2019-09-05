(Council Bluffs) -- Motorists using Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs are advised of continuing changes.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say construction crews will open the I-80 westbound express ramp to I-29 northbound Friday morning. This will allow travelers on I-80 eastbound not stopping in Council Bluffs to use I-80 eastbound express lanes if they're traveling to I-29 northbound.
Beginning Friday morning at 6, businesses and travelers near the South Expressway need to be aware that access to eastbound I-80 and I-29 southbound from the South Expressway will be closed until late fall. Drivers can access I-80 eastbound and I-29 southbound via 24th Street, Madison Avenue or U.S. Highway 275/Highway 92.
More information on road projects across Iowa is available at the DOT's website, 511ia.org.