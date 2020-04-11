(Des Moines) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa have topped the 1,500 mark.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 122 additional positive cases, for a total of 1,510. There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. An additional three deaths were reported. The IDPH says the deaths were reported in Crawford County—an older adult between 61-and-80 years old, Johnson County—an elderly adult age 81 years plus, and in Madison County—an older adult 61-to-80 years old.
Not listed among the new cases is the second confirmed case in Mills County announced Friday afternoon.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.