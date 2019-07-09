(Leon) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released more information regarding an officer-involved shooting in Leon early Sunday morning.
According to the Iowa DCI, Leon Police officer John Thomas stopped a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Patrick Bauer of Marshfield, Missouri at 3:08 a.m. During the stop, Bauer allegedly approached Officer Thomas who was seated in his marked police vehicle. Bauer then sprayed the officer with mace. After being sprayed, Officer Thomas fired multiple rounds from his handgun, striking Bauer.
At the scene, law enforcement and emergency medical responders provided treatment to both Officer Thomas and Bauer. The officer was released from the scene and Bauer was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. His condition is currently unknown.
The Iowa DCI says there is no known video recording of the incident. Officer Thomas was not wearing a body camera and his vehicle was not outfitted with a dash cam. Thomas has been placed on paid administrative leave.
DCI Agents will continue to gather facts surrounding the shooting. The findings will be forwarded to the Decatur County Attorney's Office. The DCI says the investigation may take several weeks.
No additional information will be released concerning the investigation.